Group of Irish travellers may be involved in string of crimes in Kingston: police

Kingston police have been receiving reports of a group of people with Irish accents involved in several potential crimes in the city.

According to Det. Joel Fisher, a woman caught on security video violently assaulting a Kingston convenience store owner on July 31 is suspected to be part of this group.

Fisher says he believes police have positively identified the woman allegedly responsible for the attack, but that Kingston police are not prepared to release her name at the moment.

He also says local police have been receiving reports of people with Irish accents going door to door, trying to defraud homeowners, but he is unsure if those reports are connected to the group in question.

The detective also spoke of an incident at a downtown restaurant, where a group of people with Irish accents allegedly dined and dashed.

Fisher said he expects the group to be on the move because of the nomadic nature of the travelling community, and is unsure if they are still in Kingston.

The Canada Border Service Agency is also aware of the Kingston police investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and Kingston police are asking anyone with information about the group to contact them at 613-549-4660.