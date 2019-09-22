Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019

Canada election: Beauport–Côte-de-Beaupré–Île d’Orléans–Charlevoix

Beauport–Côte-de-Beaupré–Île d’Orléans–Charlevoix was created in 2003 and contested its first election in 2004. The riding was a Bloc Québécois stronghold since the beginning till the NDP defeated them in 2015.

In the following election voters in the region elected Sylvie Boucher of the Conservative party as their MP. She previously served as an MP for Beauport—Limoilou and as parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Stephen Harper since 2006. Boucher is running for re-election.

Geography

The municipal and electoral boundaries of this riding consist of the regional county municipalities of L’Île-d’Orléans, La Côte-de-Beaupré, Charlevoix-Est and Charlevoix and a portion of the borough of Beauport in Quebec City. It extends to St Lawrence river

Candidates

Conservative: Sylvie Boucher (Incumbent)

Liberal: Manon Fortin

NDP: TBD

Green: TBD

PPC: Jean-Claude Parent Jr.

Bloc Québécois: TBD

