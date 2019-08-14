Couple married 70 years swears matching outfits and music are the key to happiness

Francis and Rosemary Klonts met back in high school and wore their first matching outfits, bought by her mother.

It’s one thing that Rosemary says has sustained their nearly 67-years-and-counting marriage. That, and a mutual love for music.

“Well, my mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school,” she told KOVR. “I picked them out, and we’ve matched ever since.”

The pastor and his wife, both 87, met while in high school in Auburn, Wash. Only a few years later, when they were both 19, they got married.

They’ve been together — and matching — every single day since.

“I thought she was the cutest little thing when she came into our town,” Francis told the broadcast station. “By the time we were seniors we started going together.”

The Plumas Lake, Calif., duo seem to live a charmed life, and Rosemary does the honours of picking out her husband’s outfits every morning.

“She just lays it out for me and I don’t have to worry about a thing,” he shared.

Francis and Rosemary also take their singing careers very seriously, performing together at their local church, hospital and around the house.

The two will celebrate their 68th anniversary next month.

When asked what the real secret is behind their long lives together, they both said the same thing.

“Jesus first, others second, yourself last,” his wife said as Francis mouthed the words. “That’s the way to spell joy.”

Perhaps long-lasting love is as simple as that. And, of course, seven decades of matching ensembles.

