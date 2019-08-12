Many Canadians caring for aging parents and young children: poll

According to a new Angus Reid poll, more than a quarter of Canadians aged 30 or older say they’re caregivers for aging parents or in-laws.

Canada crossed a milestone three years ago when for the first time ever, there were more seniors than children under 14.

Those in the “sandwich generation” – typically in their 40s and 50s – take on the most responsibility for caregiving, as they’re often responsible for looking after aging parents as well as their own children, the poll said.

Those numbers are growing, as 42 per cent of Canadian parents with children under 15 are between the ages of 40 and 59.

Nearly half of those polled said they’re making big sacrifices to be able to do so while keeping up with their own responsibilities.

According to the poll, the cost of caring for aging parents in Canada is more than $33 billion – $6.6 billion in out-of-pocket costs and around $27 billion in lost labour productivity and income.

Four in 10 Canadians polled also said they expect to provide care to someone in the future.

