Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Kingston and the Islands

By Staff Global News
The Kingston and the Islands riding.

The Kingston and the Islands riding.

Elections Canada
A A

Kingston and the Islands has been represented by a Liberal MP since 1988.

Liberal incumbent Mark Gerretsen has served one term as the area’s MP. He won in 2015 with over 50 per cent of the vote, with Conservative candidate Andy Brooke bringing in over 20 per cent.

READ MORE: ‘I want to make history’: Conservative MP candidate for Kingston and the Islands

Brooke is once again in the race, but this year, he will be running for the new People’s Party of Canada.

Local businessman Ruslan Yakoviychuk will be reprenting the Conservatives while Queen’s professor Barrington Walker will be running against Gerretsen for the NDP.

Candidates

Liberals: Mark Gerretsen (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Ruslan Yakoviychuk
NDP: Barrington Walker
Green: Candice Christmas
PPC: Andrew F. Brooke

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada election 2019 candidates
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Kingston and the Islands
Kingston federal election

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.