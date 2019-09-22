Canada election: Kingston and the Islands

Kingston and the Islands has been represented by a Liberal MP since 1988.

Liberal incumbent Mark Gerretsen has served one term as the area’s MP. He won in 2015 with over 50 per cent of the vote, with Conservative candidate Andy Brooke bringing in over 20 per cent.

Brooke is once again in the race, but this year, he will be running for the new People’s Party of Canada.

Local businessman Ruslan Yakoviychuk will be reprenting the Conservatives while Queen’s professor Barrington Walker will be running against Gerretsen for the NDP.

Candidates

Liberals: Mark Gerretsen (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Ruslan Yakoviychuk

NDP: Barrington Walker

Green: Candice Christmas

PPC: Andrew F. Brooke