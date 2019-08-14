‘World’s first’: London’s electronic vehicle parking system gets $2.4M from feds

A federal investment is looking to bring a first-of-its-kind parking tower to northwest London.

London West MP Kate Young on Wednesday unveiled a $2.4-million dollar investment into St. Jacobs, Ont.’s s2e Technologies on behalf of Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi.

The funding will go towards testing the “world’s first integrated, automated electric vehicle (EV) parking system” for London’s West 5 neighbourhood, a community developed to exist with zero net energy consumption.

“I also sleep better at night knowing that I’m making a difference in the future generations to come,” s2e vice president of energy and mobility solutions Ady Vyas told 980 CFPL.

“This is a project that will move the needle much more ahead from a sustainable perspective.”

The parking tower will provide a valet service that delivers community-shared electric vehicles right to the doorsteps of West 5 residents.

“I want to own an EV but they’re a little bit out of price range for most common people and we want to make sure that we are enabling that EV adoption through an EV car-share program that will be incorporated within this high-density community and high-density parking.”

Vyas added that the long-term plan is to bring the technology to other areas.

“This is our flagship project,” he explained.

“We call this a project for now but the thought process is this will be a product that we can replicate all across North America, of course London being number one place.”

The government says zero-emission, autonomous vehicles will play an important role in the “clean economy of tomorrow” and the funding is part of Canada’s climate plan.

“Investments in technological infrastructure, including companies like s2e Technologies, helps create a cleaner, greener future that ensures our transition towards a low-carbon economy,” said MP Kate Young.