Canada election: Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

Former MP for the region Pierre Lemieux will once again be facing off with Liberal incumbent Francis Drouin, who beat Lemieux in 2015 during the Liberal red wave that swept the nation.

In 2015, Drouin won the riding with over 50 per cent of the vote, with Lemieux coming in second with over 35 per cent of the vote.

Previously, Lemieux held the riding as a Conservative MP from 2006 to 2015.

Nevertheless, historically the riding has run red, with a Liberal candidate consistently serving as an MP the area from 1962 to 2006.

Candidates

Liberals: Francis Drouin (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Pierre Lemieux

NDP: Konstantine Malakos

Green: Marthe Lépine

PPC: Jean-Jacques Desgranges