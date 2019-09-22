Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Glengarry–Prescott–Russell

By Staff Global News

The Glengarry–Prescott–Russell riding.

Elections Canada
Former MP for the region Pierre Lemieux will once again be facing off with Liberal incumbent Francis Drouin, who beat Lemieux in 2015 during the Liberal red wave that swept the nation.

In 2015, Drouin won the riding with over 50 per cent of the vote, with Lemieux coming in second with over 35 per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: Federal Election 2015: Glengarry-Prescott-Russell riding results

Previously, Lemieux held the riding as a Conservative MP from 2006 to 2015.

Nevertheless, historically the riding has run red, with a Liberal candidate consistently serving as an MP the area from 1962 to 2006.

Candidates

Liberals: Francis Drouin (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Pierre Lemieux
NDP: Konstantine Malakos
Green: Marthe Lépine
PPC: Jean-Jacques Desgranges

