Canada election: Whitby

Voters in the Whitby riding elected Celina Caesar-Chavannes who currently sits as an Independent MP, but was a Liberal Party MP at the time of the 2015 election.

She also sat as the parliamentary secretary for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and was the minister of international development during her term on the Liberal caucus.

Celina Caesar-Chavannes stepped down from the Liberal Party in March of 2019, shortly after what she said was a “hostile” exchange with Trudeau where she alleges he “yelled at her.”

Caesar-Chavannas said she is not seeking re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Ryan Turnbull

Conservative: Todd McCarthy

NDP: Brian Dias

Green: Paul Slavchenko

PPC: Mirko Pejic

Whitby riding is in Durham Region and is comprised of the Town of Whitby entirely.

The riding has a population of 128,377 people and is 146.66 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

Whitby riding was created out of the Whitby—Oshawa riding during the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and was legally defined in the 2013 representation order. It came into effect upon the writ drop for the 2015 federal election.

The riding is fairly new with the Conservatives winning in 2011 and the Liberals taking power in the 2015 election.