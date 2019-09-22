Canada election: Richmond Hill

Voters in the Richmond Hill riding elected Majid Jowhari of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Majid Jowhari

Conservative: Costas Menegakis

NDP: TBD

Green: Ichha Kohli

PPC: Igor D. Tvorogov

The Richmond Hill riding is in York Region and contains part of the Town of Richmond Hill. The riding is bordered by Highway 407 to the south, Highway 404 to the east, Elgin Mills Road, Shirley Drive and Major Mackenzie Road to the north and Bathurst Street to the west.

The riding has a population of 110,177 people and is 39.92 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

Richmond Hill riding was created in 2004 and has been mostly Liberal, except in 2011 when the Conservatives took power.