Crime
August 14, 2019 12:36 pm

Waterloo man falls asleep at the wheel, causing 6-vehicle pileup in Perth East: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP have charged a man with careless driving after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing a six-vehicle crash.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

A 74-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged with careless driving after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, causing his car to crash into five other vehicles, Perth County OPP say.

Police say the collision occurred last Friday on Perth Line 86, west of Road 135, in the township of Perth East at around 3:45 p.m.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man drives by police officer on freshly stolen ATV and gets arrested — Perth County OPP

According to police, a man was headed westbound on Perth Line 86 when he fell asleep while driving. His vehicle then collided with four oncoming vehicles and a bus full of factory workers, which was also travelling west.

They add that some of those involved in the six-vehicle pileup reported minor injuries.

Jozef Kierylo of Waterloo has been charged with careless driving.

READ MORE: Perth County OPP issue warning over phoney grandson-in-jail scam

OPP say 20 per cent of fatal collisions in Canada are linked to driver fatigue. Police warn that fatigue can cause slow reaction time, decreased awareness and impaired judgement in a manner similar to alcohol and drugs.

Police suggest drivers get a night of good sleep, share driving with other passengers and take frequent breaks when driving. Other tips to stave off drowsiness include keeping vehicles cool and avoiding overeating.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Careless Driving
Crime
OPP
Perth East
Perth East collision
Perth East crash
Perthy County OPP
Waterloo arrest
Waterloo man asleep driving

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.