Fredericton police block off several streets due to report of person with a weapon

The Fredericton Police Force has several streets blocked off to traffic after they received information about someone in the area with a weapon.

In a social media post on Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., Fredericton police said they are blocking off roads in the area of Edgewood Drive, Kingsley Court, Hawkins Street and Brookside Drive.

Police are currently blocking roads in the area of Edgewood Drive/Kingsley Court/Hawkins Street and Brookside Drive due to an ongoing call for service. Please avoid the area. Updates will be made available when they can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 14, 2019

Fredericton police say there are currently no lockdowns in place but are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police say they will provide updates when they become available.

