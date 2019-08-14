Fredericton police block off several streets due to report of person with a weapon
The Fredericton Police Force has several streets blocked off to traffic after they received information about someone in the area with a weapon.
In a social media post on Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., Fredericton police said they are blocking off roads in the area of Edgewood Drive, Kingsley Court, Hawkins Street and Brookside Drive.
Fredericton police say there are currently no lockdowns in place but are asking the public to avoid the area.
Police say they will provide updates when they become available.
More to come
