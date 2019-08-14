Eagle Bluff wildfire has province restricting areas to the public

The BC Wildfire Service has introduced an area restriction order for Crown land near the Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver.

That means people can’t enter the restricted area without the written permission of a designated official, except under certain circumstances.

Exceptions include people travelling in an official capacity, those travelling to or from their principal residences or recreational properties that are not under an evacuation order, and people managing livestock in the area.

The area restrictions do not include Osoyoos Indian Band reserve land, as it is not Crown land.

The restrictions will help protect the safety of both the public and firefighters, according to a news release.

The area restriction took effect at noon on Tuesday and will remain in place until Aug. 30 unless the government rescinds it earlier.