‘It’s awesome news’: Evacuation alert lifted near Eagle Bluff wildfire

The evacuation alert has been rescinded for properties near the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) announced just after noon on Sunday that 42 properties in Electoral Area “C” near Oliver are no longer under evacuation alert.

“The evacuation alerts that were issued on August 5 and on August 7 have been rescinded,” said Sean Vaisler, RDOS’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) director for the Eagle Bluff fire.

“We’ve had discussions over the past 24 hours, and as of [Sunday] morning with the precipitation, weather and fire direction, it has been deemed that the alert isn’t needed anymore.”

Clarence Louie, Osoyoos Indian Band chief said, “It’s awesome news.”

“For the handful of residents that were directly in the line of fire, it’s a huge relief.”

After a week of temperatures in the mid-30s, the Eagle Bluff wildfire’s growth was limited thanks to cooler temperatures on Saturday and Sunday morning.

“We didn’t experience too much growth overnight and yesterday, because we had such cool conditions, we didn’t see a lot of growth either,” said Kyla Fraser, information officer for the BC Wildfire Service.

Due to more accurate mapping, the size of the fire is now estimated at 2,632 hectares.

Vaisler said he was in contact with employees at Gallagher Lake Resort and reported that the resort manager was “ecstatic” to hear that the alert had been lifted.

Vaisler also said that “business should no longer be affected.”

“The alerts are over, the weather is beautiful [in the area] and it’s an area for people to relax,” he added. “There may be a little smoke in the air, but it is a tourist destination that people can go to.”