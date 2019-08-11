Eagle Bluff wildfire tempered by cooler temps; controlled burn

Cooler temperatures on Saturday slowed growth of the massive Eagle Bluff Wildfire in the south Okanagan, now estimated at 2,632 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service reports that a planned ignition Saturday night successfully allowed crews to coax the fire southeast toward the control line.

169 personnel backed by heavy equipment were on the ground Saturday, with a 57 member team remaining overnight.

The area’s steep and rocky terrain is a constant challenge for firefighters on the ground.

Helicopters lent support using buckets and belly tanks to cool the area and suppress hot spots.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for the area, including the town of Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.