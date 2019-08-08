Surge of new wildfires this week across British Columbia

It was bound to happen: A surge in wildfires across the province.

Until this week, it had been a relatively quiet fire season in British Columbia. And then hot weather rolled in.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, across the province, 32 new fires have sparked to life in the last seven days, including nine in the past 48 hours.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire now 1,500 hectares, drivers warned not to stop for a look

So far this year, there have been 617 fires since April 1. In mid-July, there were 516 fires compared to 730 at the same time last year.

In its season outlook issued earlier this month on Aug. 1, BC Wildfire said for the 2019 fire season, there had been 585 fires, and that 12,661 hectares had been burned.

BC Wildfire called those stats well below normal, stating the number of hectares burned was only 10 per cent of B.C.’s 10-year provincial average.

Northwest Fire Centre

The Barrington River fire is listed at 4,400 hectares in size and is out of control. That fire, located approximately 240 kilometres south of the Yukon border, was discovered on Aug. 4. BC Wildfire says no significant growth has occurred since then.

#BCWildfire is responding to a wildfire near #BCHwy37 ~75 km N of Meziadin Junction & 4 km S of Bell II in the Northwest Fire Centre. 20 firefighters & a helicopter are on site with 20 more firefighters en route. More information here: https://t.co/W8vfvfOrpt pic.twitter.com/RlHfrogSpP — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2019

The Mehan Lake fire, discovered Aug. 7, is listed at 10 hectares. It is located approximately 270 kilometres north of Prince Rupert. The fire is located on the west side of Highway 37, but BC Wildfire says it is not spreading quickly. Twenty firefighters and one helicopter are currently on scene, with 20 more firefighters en route.

Prince George Fire Centre

There are two new spot fires: The Sutherland Dipper fire (2 hectares, 150 km west of Prince George, discovered Aug. 8) and the Tezzeron Lake fire (0.01 of a hectare, 154 km northwest of Prince George, discovered Aug. 7).

Cariboo Fire Centre

The Moose Valley Park spot fire (0.01 ha, discovered Aug. 8) is around 26 km west of 100 Mile House.

Southeast Fire Centre

Two spot fires were discovered on Aug. 7: the Glover Creek fire (0.02 ha) is 17 km north of Grand Forks, while the South of Farstad Way (0.3 ha) fire is located along Highway 95, south of Skookumchuck.

Kamloops Fire Centre

Four new fires came to life this week.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire (1,500 hectares) began Aug. 4 and is burning 10 km southeast of Okanagan Falls. It is a wildfire of note, and, as of Thursday, there were 124 firefighters on scene, along with air support.

If conditions are favorable today, #BCWildfire crews will be conducting another small scale planned ignition on the #EagleBluff wildfire from the southeast Mudd Lake area to the McKinney Road area, west of Manual Canyon. pic.twitter.com/Zzpl4IBJoP — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2019

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 7, 2019): Eagle Bluff wildfire triples in size, regional jail partially evacuated

The Mount Miller fire (0.8 ha, discovered Aug. 6) is located along the Okanagan Connector, but is considered being held.

The Cornwall Creek spot fire (0.01 ha, discovered Aug. 8) is 10 km south of Cache Creek, along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Fortune Creek spot fire (0.01 ha, discovered Aug. 8) is along Back Enderby Road, just southeast of Enderby.

Coastal Fire Centre

Like the Southern Interior, four new fires came to life this week. However, two are considered out with the other two being under control.

Sakinaw Lake (3.8 ha, discovered Aug. 5, along the Sunshine Coast) is considered under control.

Binnicle Avenue Trail spot fire (0.01 ha, discovered Aug. 7, along the Sunshine Coast) is considered out.

Wahleach Lake (0.01 ha, discovered Aug. 7, 11 km east of Agassiz) is considered out.

Greendrop Lake spot fire (0.10 ha, discovered Aug. 5, 25 km south of Hope) is considered under control.