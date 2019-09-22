Canada election: Calgary Shepard

Calgary Shepard was a new riding in 2015, created after boundary changes that meant Conservatives Jason Kenney and Deepak Obhrai ran in other ridings.

Most residents in the new riding — which is located in the city’s southeast and includes the neighbourhoods Dover and Erin Woods — voted similar to those in the old riding boundaries in 2015, electing former political aide to Kenney, Tom Kmiec, as their MP.

On Aug. 2, 2019, Obhrai died of liver cancer. Obhrai represented many voters in the newly-drawn Calgary Shepard before the boundary changes.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Tom Kmiec (Incumbent)

Green Party: Evelyn Tanaka

Liberal Party: TBD

NDP: TBD

PPC: Kyle Scott

Population (2016 census data): 147,520