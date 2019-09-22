Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 8:52 pm

Canada election: Calgary Nose Hill

By Staff Global News
Covering a swath of northwest Calgary, Calgary Nose Hill stretches to the northern city limit. The riding has seen several boundary changes throughout its history.

Previous to the 2015 federal election, voters in Calgary Nose Hill had elected Conservative MP Diane Ablonczy in seven straight elections.

When she didn’t re-offer for election in 2015, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel ran for re-election in 2015 and won.

Incumbent: Michelle Rempel

Candidates: 

Conservative Party: Michelle Rempel
Green Party: Jocelyn Grosse
Liberal Party: Josephine Tsang
NDP: TBD
PPC: Kelly Lorencz

Population (2016 census data): 115,795

