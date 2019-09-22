Canada election: Calgary Nose Hill
A A
Covering a swath of northwest Calgary, Calgary Nose Hill stretches to the northern city limit. The riding has seen several boundary changes throughout its history.
Previous to the 2015 federal election, voters in Calgary Nose Hill had elected Conservative MP Diane Ablonczy in seven straight elections.
When she didn’t re-offer for election in 2015, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel ran for re-election in 2015 and won.
Incumbent: Michelle Rempel
Candidates:
Conservative Party: Michelle Rempel
Green Party: Jocelyn Grosse
Liberal Party: Josephine Tsang
NDP: TBD
PPC: Kelly Lorencz
Population (2016 census data): 115,795
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.