Canada election: Calgary Nose Hill

Covering a swath of northwest Calgary, Calgary Nose Hill stretches to the northern city limit. The riding has seen several boundary changes throughout its history.

Previous to the 2015 federal election, voters in Calgary Nose Hill had elected Conservative MP Diane Ablonczy in seven straight elections.

When she didn’t re-offer for election in 2015, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel ran for re-election in 2015 and won.

Incumbent: Michelle Rempel

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Michelle Rempel

Green Party: Jocelyn Grosse

Liberal Party: Josephine Tsang

NDP: TBD

PPC: Kelly Lorencz

Population (2016 census data): 115,795