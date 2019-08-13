Questions remain as RCMP continue to investigate Sea to Sky gondola vandalism

RCMP continue to investigate an incident that shut down the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish.

Close to 20 of the gondola’s 30 cabins were damaged after the main cable was cut around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, causing the rope to fall. No one was injured in the collapse.

Sea to Sky Gondola general manager Kirby Brown calls the incident unprecedented, saying it could impact the entire uphill lift industry.

“It will change things,” he said. “We are in conversation with industry partners about additional security measures and steps. It’s certainly an eye-opening moment in time.”

A Grouse Mountain spokesperson told Global News it has set up safety procedures for its Skyride gondola, including daily equipment checks, since the incident in Squamish.

The crime required cutting a cable 55 milimetres wide and weighing about 22 pounds per metre.

RCMP say they are following all leads and are combing through details dating back to when the gondola opened about five years ago up to Saturday when the gondola cars came crashing down.

The company is pleading with the public to stay out of the three trails directly under the gondola, which remain closed as RCMP continue their investigation.

Brown says it’ll take time and money, but the attraction will survive this unprecedented and costly crime.

“I can’t fix the heartbreak to the community and our team that comes from an incident like this — just the emotionality around it, the random recklessness of this — those are things I can’t repair other than to be completely forthcoming,” Brown said.

“We’re just going to be sharing a lot and inviting people to join us in the journey of reopening.”

The attraction remains behind police tape as the company, which says it has never been threatened or known of any disgruntled employees, remains baffled at why someone would do something so destructive and dangerous.

— with files from Sean Boynton