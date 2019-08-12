Sea to Sky Gondola says up to 20 cabins, main cable need replacement after collapse

As RCMP continue to investigate Saturday’s collapse of the Sea to Sky Gondola, the popular tourist attraction says most of its gondola cabins and the main cable will have to be replaced.

The gondola posted an update Monday estimating it will have to bring in 18 to 20 new cabins before it can reopen. When that will happen still remains unclear.

The cabins were damaged after RCMP believe the main cable was cut around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, causing the rope to fall. No one was injured in the collapse.

Police are treating the incident as a criminal investigation, with charges of mischief or vandalism possible.

The attraction has been behind police tape all weekend, with crews canvassing the wide area between both ends of the gondola with help from a RCMP helicopter.

Sea to Sky Gondola says the damage could end up costing millions of dollars, including repair costs and lost revenue during the busy summer tourism season.

“We appreciate all of the support from the Squamish community and the industry as a whole during this time,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are going to reopen as soon as possible.”

Lift manufacturer Doppelmayr is working with the gondola operator to determine timelines for when the equipment might be replaced.

Squamish RCMP said it had no new information to share on the investigation Monday.

Police have been canvassing the area for surveillance video while warning other lift and gondola operators in the Sea to Sky corridor to conduct safety check and be on alert.

Wedding planners are also continuing to scramble as they work to rebook dozens of weddings scheduled for the top of gondola through the rest of the summer and fall.

The gondola says they are in contact with those wedding planners and other events that were scheduled at the gondola.

“We are working to relocate as many as possible to other beautiful venues in the area,” the statement continues.

Planners who talked to Global News Sunday said booking fees are being fully refunded as the gondola attempts to find other venues.