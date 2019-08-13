Jamaica extends travel warning due to rise in violent crime

The government of Jamaica has extended a state of emergency across several of its popular tourist destinations to Oct. 28, citing a significant increase of violent crime.

The warning, which applies to St. James, Westmoreland and Hanover Parishes also includes the popular Montego Bay, a frequent destination for Canadian vacationers.

Global Affairs Canada updated the emergency status on its website, which was previously set to expire on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Most dangerous countries for Canadians to travel to include popular hot spots

The warning mentions that security forces will be able to have more freedom in conducting searches and seizures, detaining any persons of interest and that curfews may come into effect without notice.

A state of emergency for St. Andrew Parish, which includes the capital, Kingston, has also been put into effect until Oct. 5.

WATCH: Canadians travel to Montego Bay despite emergency

Reports of violence against tourists are comparatively low, but various accusations of sexual assaults perpetrated at resorts have made other countries, such as the U.S., issue warnings against travel as well.

The government of Jamaica previously declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew in January 2018, which was attributed to an increase in killings in nearby communities. It has been extended several times.

READ MORE: Canadians urged to exercise caution in Jamaica’s Montego Bay amid state of emergency

A local newspaper, the Jamaica Gleaner, reported that 1,616 murders took place in 2017, with 335 of those taking place in St. James alone.

Global Affairs Canada released a list of areas in Greater Kingston and Montego Bay that is reported to have high levels of violent crime, as well as citing petty crime and fraud being a common problem.

Vacationers travelling to affected areas were warned to cooperate with security officers, carry valid ID and to avoid leaving their resort after dark.