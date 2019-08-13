Sporting event in Saskatchewan warns about online scam

The Western Canada Summer Games are taking place in Swift Current, Sask., and organizers are warning people about a scam.

Scammers are attempting to take money or personal information from online users, according to officials.

Phishing pages on Facebook are stating they provide live streaming of the events, which is false as the event does not provide that footage of the games.

One organizer with the games said viewers should only rely on the games’ official site and social media pages.

“We’re not asking for credit card information, or personal information or any sort of live feed, in fact, we only have one,” Carrie Voysey, co-director of communication for the games, said.

“So we’re really hoping that people are just aware and can enjoy the games moving forward.”

Organizers have reported the pages and said no other scams have been brought to their attention thus far.

The Western Canada Summer Games brings in athletes from across the country to compete.