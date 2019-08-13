Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Cambridge

One man is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Cambridge ended with a peaceful conclusion on Monday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say they received a phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday reporting that a man had barricaded himself inside a residence on Morning Calm Drive.

Police say the Emergency Response Team was brought in to negotiate with the man.

They say they feared there were weapons inside the home and area residents were asked to remain inside their homes.

After several hours, police say they were able to gain access to the home and take a man into custody.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and that charges are pending.