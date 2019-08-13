Woman facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charge after man found dead in Aurora house fire

York Regional Police say a woman is now facing an upgraded first-degree murder charge after a man was found dead inside an Aurora home after a fire on July 27.

Through a post-mortem examination, police have also identified the victim as 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley.

Melissa Galea, 36, of Aurora, is also facing one count of arson, six counts of uttering threats and one count of failure to comply with recognizance.

Emergency crews were initially called to a house on Edward Street, where they found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire after about an hour. They entered the home and found an adult man deceased.

It is unknown what the relationship between the victim and the suspect was.

