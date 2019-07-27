Homicide detectives investigating fatal house fire in Aurora

York Regional Police say officers are treating a fatal early-morning house fire in Aurora as a homicide.

Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Edward Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fire.

When authorities arrived on the scene, police said they found a home that was fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters started working to put it out.

Police said the fire was extinguished after approximately one hour, at which point crews entered the home and found a deceased adult.

The coroner then attended the scene and deemed the death suspicious, police said.

Homicide investigators were called in and are now leading the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Another image from the suspicious house fire on Edward Street, Aurora, where a body was found inside. Our Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. If anyone has any information on what took place here please call 866-876-5423 x7865. pic.twitter.com/KzWHTmCu58 — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 27, 2019