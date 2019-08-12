World
August 12, 2019 7:42 pm

Memorial service held for youngest victim of Gilroy garlic festival shooting

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo Josephine Guicho holds her phone showing a photo of her 6-year-old nephew Stephen Romero in San Jose, Calif. The Santa Clara County coroner's office says two of the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting died of gunshot wounds to their chests and a third died of a back wound. The office of the medical examiner-coroner says Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, the deaths of Romero, Trevor Irby, Keyla Salazar are classified as homicides.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,File)
The youngest victim of a mass shooting at a California food festival who loved comic books and listening to romantic ballads by his favorite artist was laid to rest Monday.

About 300 friends and family of 6-year-old Stephen Romero remembered the boy as a happy and outgoing kid who loved to dress up as Batman and listen to The Weeknd.

READ MORE: FBI opens domestic terrorism investigation into Gilroy garlic festival shooting

A small, open white casket was placed at the front of a San Jose auditorium and flanked by enlarged photos of the boy with a quick smile and wreaths of flowers, including one with a Batman logo.

It was the last memorial service for the three people killed July 28 when a gunman opened fire at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival. Keyla Salazar, 13, of San Jose and Trevor Irby, 25, of Romulus, New York were also killed. More than a dozen people were injured.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, who attended the funeral service, said the boy was later buried at a San Jose cemetery.

WATCH: Gilroy festival shooting survivors talk about fleeing scene, thank emergency responders


“Having attended Keyla’s funeral and a now a little boy’s funeral was one of the hardest experiences I have had as an elected official,” he said.

The boy’s mother, who was also shot at the festival, was at the funeral with a cast on her left arm, Alejo said.

READ MORE: 2 children, recent college graduate killed in California festival shooting

The boy was described by his grandmother as a kind, happy and playful kid who had just celebrated his birthday in June at Legoland in Southern California.

A poster with a photo from that birthday celebration was signed by those at the funeral.

“Stephen, I miss you. Every time I see you, you always give me a big hug. I’m going to miss you a lot. Love, Arlene,” a message read.

WATCH: Emotional statement from family of Keyla Salazar

Stephen was called “El Romantico” by his uncle because of his good manners, his pressed, button-down shirts and his love of ballads by his favorite singer, The Weeknd.

“He wouldn’t leave the house unless he had cologne on,” Noe Romero told the San Francisco Chronicle.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

