FBI opens domestic terrorism investigation into Gilroy garlic festival shooting

A law enforcement official says the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people and injured 13 others at a popular California food festival.

Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan fatally shot three people – including two children – with a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle before turning the gun on himself.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation before a news conference Tuesday and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The person could not immediately give specifics about why the FBI is opening the domestic terrorism case.

A separate shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case.

Meanwhile, funerals continue for the victims.

A funeral mass will be held for Keyla Salazar at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose on Tuesday.

Salazar’s family had planned to celebrate her birthday with a trip to a lake, but instead they will say their final goodbyes two days after she would have turned 14.

The teen is one of three people killed at the California food festival. Her family said she dreamed of becoming an animator, worked hard in school and loved video games.

Her aunt says that instead of celebrating Salazar’s birthday, her family gathered to remember her life at a San Jose park Sunday.

