Swimmer dies despite rescue attempt at Vancouver’s Killarney pool

Lifeguards pulled a swimmer from a Vancouver public pool Sunday night, but first responders were unable to save their life.

The Vancouver Park Board said it happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Killarney pool.

A park board spokesperson said lifeguards “performed a rescue of a swimmer,” but that despite being transported to hospital, the swimmer later died.

“Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the family of the victim,” said the spokesperson in an email.

It was one of three B.C. water-related deaths in the last several days, including the drowning death of a tourist at Mount Robson Provincial Park, and a cyclist who fell into the water near the Vancouver Convention Centre.