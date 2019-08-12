Nanaimo cat shot 5 times with pellet gun, SPCA launches cruelty investigation

The BC SPCA has launched an animal cruelty investigation after a Nanaimo cat was shot five times with a pellet gun.

The SPCA says when ‘Mystic’ was brought in for care, he was unable to bear weight on his left hind leg.

X-rays showed that the cat had a shattered tibia and fibula, and pellets were also found in his abdomen, ventral lumbar region, front leg, ribs and near his spine.

“He will need to have surgery to remove as many pellets as possible and may need monitoring of the pellets near his spine & ribs as it may be to risky for the vets to remove at this time,” said the SPCA in a media release.

“With surgery and continued healing hopefully he will be relieved from his discomfort and be able to feel like a calm happy cat again.”

The SPCA estimates costs to bring Mystic back to health of about $1,674, and is soliciting donations to help.

He will be put up for adoption in about a month, once he recovers.