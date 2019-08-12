Vaudreuil-Hudson train line partially closed for construction

Exo rail is asking riders of the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line to leave 20 to 25 minutes ahead of schedule since service on the popular off-island line will be interrupted due to necessary track repairs.

A shuttle service is being provided for commuters at both the Vaudreuil and Hudson stations, which are closed for the rest of the week.

The shuttle service will bring riders to Gare Dorion, where they can continue on their commute.

Crews will be replacing the original railway bridge which dates back to 1909. The new bridge will be made from concrete slabs over the Quinchien River crossing.

The construction project started on the Aug.10 and is expected to go on until the 18.

The new bridge is expected to have a life span of 75-years, according to Exo spokesperson Louis-André Bertrand.

Service is expected to return to normal by next Monday.

Bertrand says the work was scheduled in August to co-ordinate with the ideal water levels for the installation of the new bridge.

He says about 800 users are expected to be affected by the work.

Riders are encouraged to frequent the Exo1 web page to follow the shuttle schedule.