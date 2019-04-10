Montreal commuters face train delays due to overpass inspection

Train users who are heading home from work on Wednesday evening from the Lucien L’Allier station in downtown Montreal have been delayed.

Exo, the regional train authority, says there are delays on the Vaudreuil-Hudson, Saint-Jérôme and Candiac train lines due to an inspection of the overpass on Guy Street.

The inspection comes after a truck hit the overpass earlier in the day.

Train 23 (17:00) au départ de Lucien-L'Allier – RETARD environ 20min en raison de l'inspection d'un viaduc ferroviaire. #exoinfo — exo1 Vaudreuil-Hudson (@exo1_VH) April 10, 2019

Commuters were being asked to take the Metro and board trains from the Vendôme train station in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Exo says trains on all three lines are running behind schedule, with some delayed by more than 20 minutes.

Some trains were also cancelled earlier in the afternoon.

—With files from Global News’ Lisa Fiset