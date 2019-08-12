Friend of Dayton shooter to face charges about lying on gun application

The Justice Department says a friend of the Ohio gunman is being charged with lying on federal firearms forms.
Authorities say more information about the charges being unsealed will be announced Monday afternoon.
WATCH: Trump says he wants tighter background checks, NRA support
The charges come a little over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others.
Officers shot and killed Betts within 30 seconds of when his rampage started.
WATCH: Dayton mayor wants Trump to ban assault weapons
Police have said that there was nothing in Betts’ background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.
Investigators have not released a motive.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.