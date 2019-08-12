Friend of Dayton shooter to face charges about lying on gun application

The Justice Department says a friend of the Ohio gunman is being charged with lying on federal firearms forms.

Authorities say more information about the charges being unsealed will be announced Monday afternoon.

The charges come a little over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others.

Officers shot and killed Betts within 30 seconds of when his rampage started.

Police have said that there was nothing in Betts’ background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive.