Manitoba renters looking at 2.4 per cent increase in 2020

If you’re a renter in Manitoba, you could be looking at an increase of 2.4 per cent next year, according to the province’s Residential Tenancies Branch.

The 2020 rent guideline adjustment, which takes effect Jan. 1 of next year, applies to most residential rentals, including apartments, single rooms, houses and duplexes.

However, the guideline does not apply to units renting for more than $1,545 a month, personal care homes, non-profit housing with subsidized rent, and certain buildings newer than 20 years old.

The province said landlords can apply to have an increase higher than the maximum, provided they can prove that it won’t cover cost increases they’ve incurred.

Tenants legally have to receive written notice of a rent increase three month before it goes into effect. For a Jan. 1, 2020 increase, that means tenants will need to be notified by Sept. 30 of this year.

