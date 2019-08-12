Adopt A Pal: Quiet dog looking for a loving home

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Kat’s Kritters Rescue stops in with a long-time resident looking for a loving family.

Tess is three years old and has been with Kat’s Kritters for over a year. Tess has a bit of husky in her, which can spark some hyperactive moments once in awhile. Tess would work best with a more active family. She gets along with other dogs and enjoys some loving as long as her space is protected.

Finding the right fit

While it may be easy to pick the first dog you see while going through an adoption process, Kat’s Kirtters’ Kathy Gyoerick urges everyone that it takes time to find the right fit.

“We don’t just want to find the animals a home. We want the animals to go a place where they will succeed and live a long happy life,” said Gyoerick.

“We want both the family and animal to be happy,” she added.

Kat’s Kritters currently has numerous dogs and cats up for adoption.

To see who’s available and learn more about the rescue, click here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Kat’s Kritters Rescue