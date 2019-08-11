Video captures car driving on seaside bike path at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach

It was a bizarre sight for beachgoers at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach Friday: a car driving on the nearby bike path, narrowly missing cyclists.

Video posted to social media by digital marketing strategist Josh Loewen shows the white sedan heading east on the West End path towards the Vancouver Aquatic Centre as bystanders watch in amazement.

“Slow down, you’re going to kill someone,” one person yells at the driver, who doesn’t slow down at any point during the 25-second video.

Speaking to Global News Sunday, Loewen said he was at the beach for an agency get-together around 3:15 p.m.

That’s when he saw the car exit a nearby parking lot onto the path, and assumed the driver thought it was an exit to nearby Beach Avenue.

READ MORE: ‘I thought she was crazy’: Video captures woman driving SUV down Vancouver hotel stairs

“We thought, ‘Oh my god, what is this person thinking, where is this person going?'” he said. “Then it got a little more concerning, because we didn’t know where they would be ending up.”

Loewen said the driver actually started heading west from the parking lot, before turning around and driving the other way, eventually heading out of sight.

“We tried to see where he would have ended up or whether he would have found an exit,” he said, but the group never found out what happened next.

WATCH: (July 19, 2019) Video captures SUV driving down stairs of high-end Vancouver hotel

No reports of injuries or further traffic incidents have emerged from the time of the incident.

Loewen didn’t get a good look at the driver or the car’s licence plate to determine whether it was from out-of-province.

As for how the driver ended up on the bike path, he says the parking lot isn’t chained off from the bike path, and the space is wide enough for a vehicle to fit through.

READ MORE: Woman filmed driving SUV down Vancouver hotel stairs fined $368

“Someone actually messaged me (on Twitter) and said, ‘Yeah, I work at the Vancouver Parks Board, this happens all the time,” Loewen said.

Global News has reached out to the park board for comment.

Vancouver police said Sunday they are looking into the incident and will be sharing the video with its traffic section.