Man dead after shooting in High Level
RCMP in High Level are investigating after a man was found dead in the northern Alberta community.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, officers responded to a call from EMS to help with a man who had been shot.
He was found in an alley near 105 Avenue and 98 Street, near the Maple Ridge Suites.
The man died from his injuries.
Police are trying to confirm his identity. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
RCMP “K” Division Major Crimes Unit is looking to speak with anyone who was in the area prior to 2:30 p.m. Investigators would also like to speak with area residents who may have surveillance footage.
High Level is about 750 kilometres north of Edmonton.
