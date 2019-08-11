Teen in hospital following overnight shooting north of Danforth: Toronto police

Toronto police say a teenage boy is in hospital after an overnight shooting incident in Greektown Sunday.

Officers responded to a call for sounds of a gunshot just shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the area of Donlands Avenue and Glebeholme Boulevard, just north of the Danforth.

Investigators said officers found a 16-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

According to police, one male was also arrested in the area but for reasons unrelated to the shooting incident.

There’s no word on suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.