Sea to Sky Gondola collapses, operator says vandalism possible

The Sea to Sky Gondola south of Squamish is closed after suffering major damage in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Overnight staff reported hearing a loud noise some time between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., but were unable to see the damage until first light.

The company that operates the attraction says a haul rope (5 centimetre) cable and most of the gondola’s 30 cabins fell to the ground.

Six cabins were in the gondola’s upper and lower stations and were unaffected.

Sea to Sky Gondola spokesperson Kirby Brown asserts that there were no mechanical, maintenance of environmental issues, and that the RCMP has been called into investigate a possible act of vandalism.

Brown said the gondola was inspected a week ago, and there were no maintenance issues.

Regulator Technical Safety BC has been deployed to instigate the collapse, and said it will not speculate on cause until its probe is complete.

It said no injuries have been reported. Repairs to the gondola will be “significant” according to the operator, who could not give a timeline for it to reopen.

It is not the first time the gondola has seen a safety issue. In February, 2014, shortly before the attraction opened to the public, an empty gondola cabin fell to the ground.

An investigation into that accident found it was caused by a combination of environmental and operational factors along with high winds.