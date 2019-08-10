Canada
August 10, 2019 4:26 am

Male pedestrian dies in Abbotsford collision

By Network news anchor  CKNW
A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle late Friday night.

At 11:30 p.m. Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a collision in the 36500 block of South Parallel Road.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers found a man in his late forties who had been struck by a Honda Civic, and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, who reported the crash and rendered first aid to the man, remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

No names have been released.

