Male pedestrian dies in Abbotsford collision
A A
A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle late Friday night.
At 11:30 p.m. Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a collision in the 36500 block of South Parallel Road.
Upon arrival, emergency service workers found a man in his late forties who had been struck by a Honda Civic, and succumbed to his injuries.
The driver, who reported the crash and rendered first aid to the man, remained on scene and is co-operating with police.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
No names have been released.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.