Suspects arrested after Quebec man killed protecting daughter in Sint Maarten

Three people have been arrested in Sint Maarten in connection with the fatal shooting of a Quebec man who died protecting his daughter during a robbery, the police department of the Caribbean nation said Friday.

Sylvain Valade, from Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, a town in the Laurentians region north of Montreal, was shot June 5 and died of his injuries in a Florida hospital.

In a news release published Friday, Sint Maarten police said officers arrested three suspects who they said are co-operating with authorities. Police say Valade, 48, was shot after a brief struggle as he sought to protect his daughter.

Sint Maarten Tourism Minister Steven Johnson said in a statement he hoped news of the suspects’ capture can bring some comfort to the Valade family.

Johnson says the three suspects will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Valade’s daughter’s had paid tribute to her father in an emotional Facebook post last June, saying he died a hero.