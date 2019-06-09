Quebec man killed in Sint Maarten died protecting his daughter, she says

The daughter of a Quebec man who died following an alleged robbery attempt in Sint Maarten says her father was shot while trying to protect her.

The victim’s daughter, Yanie Valade, paid tribute to her father in an emotional Facebook post, saying he died a hero.

A separate family member identified the Canadian victim as Sylvain Valade from Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, a town in the Laurentians region north of Montreal.

Global Affairs Canada said Saturday a Canadian citizen had died in Florida after an incident in the Caribbean nation, but declined to provide further information.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Florida and are providing consular assistance to the family,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.

Sint Maarten police have said in a news release that a Canadian man was shot Wednesday night after a robbery. They said the man was walking with his daughter when the two were approached by a suspect who attempted to steal from them.

Sint Maarten’s justice and tourist ministers have condemned the violent act.

They say the government is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.