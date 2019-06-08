Canadian shot in St. Maarten dies in Florida

A Canadian man who police say was shot during a robbery this week in St. Maarten has died.

Global Affairs Canada confirms that the individual died in Florida after being injured in the Caribbean country.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Florida and are providing consular assistance to the family,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.

Global Affairs is not releasing further information due to privacy laws.

According to statements from the local police force, the shooting took place at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday near a bar in Maho Beach.

The victim and his daughter were believed to have been robbed, and the man, identified as 48-year-old S.V., was shot during a “brief struggle.”

Police said the victim, who was in critical condition, was stabilized at a local hospital and then sent abroad for further care.

Police are appealing to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of suspects.

“It is definitely in the best interest of Sint Maarten that we do our utmost to bring those responsible for this senseless act of violence to justice,” they said.