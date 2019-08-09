London police seek suspect with knife in east-end gas station robbery
London police have issued a suspect description and surveillance photos as officers seek a male wanted in connection with an armed robbery.
According to police, the suspect entered a gas station at 940 Hamilton Road at roughly 1:30 Friday morning, armed with a knife, and demanded money before fleeing with a “quantity of cash.”
Police did not report any injuries in the case.
The suspect is described by police as a five-foot-eight white male with a slim build between the ages of 25 and 30.
Police say he has a bald head and possibly some light facial hair, and that he was wearing a dark hoodie and cargo shorts as well as black and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
