Swift Current, Sask. man fined in workplace incident

A Swift Current, Sask., man has been fined after a worker was injured at a worksite near Shaunavon, Sask.

The worker received several injuries on Sept. 20, 2016, after being struck by a piece of pipe that came loose while being picked up from the back of a trailer, said a release from Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

The pipe was being picked up by a boom truck being operated by Trevor Forster.

Forster was subsequently charged under the Saskatchewan Employment Act of failing to take reasonable care to protect the health and safety of other workers who may be affected by their acts or omissions.

He was found guilty on May 2, 2019, and fined a total of $4,900 on Aug. 1 in Shaunavon provincial court.

Workers can be fined up to $500,000 under the Saskatchewan Employment Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations for causing the death or serious injury of another worker.

