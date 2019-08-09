Langley teen’s skate park death ‘believed to be an overdose’: RCMP

The RCMP says it is investigating drugs as the cause of death for a Langley teen who died after being found in medical distress at a skate park in Langley on Wednesday.

Carson Crimeni, 14, was found at the Walnut Grove Skateboard Park on Wednesday evening, and was rushed to hospital but did not survive, according to the RCMP.

“The boy was pronounced deceased after his arrival at a local hospital by what is believed to be an overdose on narcotics,” according to an RCMP media release.

Police believe Carson spent his final hours on foot between the skate park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary School and the nearby Walnut Grove Athletic Park.

On Thursday night, hundreds of people turned out to a tearful candlelight vigil for the teen.

Friends of the boy said he was among a group of teens who were taking drugs at the skate park, and heard afterwards that he later fell ill.

A series of videos circulating on social media appears to show Carson, highly agitated, surrounded by a group of teens in the skate park who are laughing and listening to music.

The teen’s condition appears to worsen throughout the string of clips, and at one point a Naloxone kit can be seen on the ground.

Carson’s father, Aron Crimeni, said he’d heard that other teens in the park may not have helped his son, adding he hopes if it’s true that they’re held accountable.

“I just don’t know what to do with myself,” said Carson’s father, Aron Crimeni.

“And to come here and see this support to see how much people loved him, to hear the stories about how he touched their lives, it really is amazing.”

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who interacted with Carson on the day of his death, and say he may have been in the park as early as noon on Wednesday.

Investigators also want to speak with anyone who saw him interacting with others on the day he died.

The Independent Investigations Office said it is is investigating because police were nearby at the time and were looking for Carson.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.