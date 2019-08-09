Stonewall man killed in highway crash

Stonewall RCMP are investigating a highway crash that killed a 49-year-old man Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Hwy 7 near Road 81 N in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood.

Police said a northbound vehicle driven by the Stonewall man crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on-scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from Sandy Hook, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

