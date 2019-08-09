Road closures this weekend for Taste of the Danforth

With Toronto’s annual Taste of the Danforth taking place from Friday to Sunday this weekend, road closures are going into effect starting Friday morning.

The three-day event features food from local vendors along with entertainment and a kids’ fun zone. Police said over 1 million people are expected to attend the festival.

Danforth Avenue between Broadview Avenue and Jones Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Friday at 10 a.m. until Monday at 4 a.m.

Pape Avenue from Lipton Avenue to Hazelwood Avenue will be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 4 a.m.

Logan Avenue to about one block north of Danforth Avenue will be closed from Thursday at 3 p.m. until Monday at 4 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes due to expected traffic delays in the area, police said.

TTC routes will also be rerouted away from the area due to the road closures. Three TTC routes will be impacted.

The 72 Pape route will be diverted to Donlands Station in both directions through Carlaw Avenue, Gerrard Street East, Jones Avenue, Danforth Avenue and Donlands Avenue.

The 300 Bloor-Danforth route will be diverted in both directions via Danforth Avenue, Donlands Avenue, Mortimer Avenue, Broadview Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

The 325 Don Mills route will be diverted in both directions via Pape Avenue, Mortimer Avenue, Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

The weekend-long event is set to take place regardless of weather conditions.

Other road closures

The Feast of St. Lawrence is taking place this weekend and starts with an outdoor fine dining experience on Friday night, followed by a St. Lawrence Market street festival on Saturday.

Front Street East from Scott Street to Church Street will be closed from Friday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 2 a.m. Market Street from Front Street East to Wilton Street will be closed on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Humber Bay Shores Annual Waterfront Festival takes place on Saturday and features a farmer’s market, food vendors and a children’s activity area.

Marine Parade Drive will be closed from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Waterfront Drive, and Waterfront Drive will be closed from Marine Parade Drive to Palace Pier Court from Friday at 10 p.m. until Sunday at 11:30 a.m.