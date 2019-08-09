Pedestrian dead after fatally struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in the north end of Toronto Friday morning.

Toronto paramedics responded to the call just before 10 a.m. to the area of Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue, just east of Yonge Street.

READ MORE: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in north-end Toronto as council debates road safety plan

Emergency crews said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.