August 9, 2019 10:51 am
Updated: August 9, 2019 10:53 am

Pedestrian dead after fatally struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

By Web Writer  Global News

Emergency crews say a pedestrian was fatally struck by car in North York.

File / Global News
One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in the north end of Toronto Friday morning.

Toronto paramedics responded to the call just before 10 a.m. to the area of Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue, just east of Yonge Street.

Emergency crews said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Finch Ave and Doris Ave
Toronto car crash
Toronto Collision
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Pedestrian Fatal
Toronto Pedestrian Struck
Toronto Police
Yonge and Finch
Yonge and Finch crash

