Calgary’s Hub Oil explosion: A sombre 20th anniversary for victims’ families

Friday marks the 20th anniversary of Calgary’s deadly Hub Oil explosion.

The explosion at the refinery on 17 Avenue Southeast happened on Aug. 9, 1999, sending flames shooting into the air and forcing first responders to keep their distance before crews could work on getting the fire under control.

Surrounding homes were also evacuated over fears another explosion could happen without warning.

The blast was so big, shrapnel from the oil plant was found by witnesses watching the fire from a kilometre away.

The industrial accident killed 26-year-old Ryan Eckhard and 24-year-old Ryan Silver.

Silver’s mother Valerie said her other son, Blake, was supposed to be at the refinery with Ryan, as both men worked there, but that Blake had recently quit.

Valerie said one of her daughters, Tanya, could see the explosion from her bedroom window in Abbeydale, while the other was working at Sunridge Mall at the time and was told about it by co-workers.

“We all showed up at the Peter Lougheed (Centre) not knowing… you just get this gut feeling,” Valerie said. “We phoned other hospitals, too.”

The family was told to return home, desperately waiting for word on their missing family member.

The family learned of Silver’s death the next day.

“When they came over here that afternoon and told us they had found him… that’s when our life changed,” Valerie said.

“What good came out of it? You just learn to love each other a whole different way.”

“It does change you,” Valerie said. “You have to talk about it, you have to be strong about it.”

She said the tremendous loss they suffered brought her and her husband Everett closer together.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Valerie said. “And of course, I’ve got to be strong for the other kids.”

“He was seriously a good kid,” she said of Silver. “He worked hard, he laughed hard, he partied hard. He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

“And the hardest part is we never got to see him to say goodbye.”