Man charged with mischief after downtown Hamilton business damaged

A man is facing charges after Hamilton police say a business was damaged downtown.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of James and Hunter streets for reports of a man smashing windows with a pole.

READ MORE: Hamilton police officer cleared in SIU investigation after man jumped off overpass

Officers arrived and located the suspect a short time later, and he was taken into custody.

Police say a total of 20 windows along the north, east and south sides of a building were smashed, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

READ MORE: Police seeking more information after ‘apparent abduction’ in Burlington

A 30-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with mischief in connection with the damage.

HPS has arrested a 30-year-old man of no fixed address for mischief to a downtown business – 20 windows broken. He will appear in court this morning. #HamOnt https://t.co/CLk2aGlGo6 pic.twitter.com/4K1yPv5AlF — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 9, 2019