August 9, 2019 7:19 am
Updated: August 9, 2019 7:20 am

Man charged with mischief after downtown Hamilton business damaged

A man is facing charges after Hamilton police say a business was damaged downtown.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of James and Hunter streets for reports of a man smashing windows with a pole.

Officers arrived and located the suspect a short time later, and he was taken into custody.

Police say a total of 20 windows along the north, east and south sides of a building were smashed, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

A 30-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with mischief in connection with the damage.

