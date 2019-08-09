Man charged with mischief after downtown Hamilton business damaged
A man is facing charges after Hamilton police say a business was damaged downtown.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of James and Hunter streets for reports of a man smashing windows with a pole.
Officers arrived and located the suspect a short time later, and he was taken into custody.
Police say a total of 20 windows along the north, east and south sides of a building were smashed, causing more than $5,000 in damage.
A 30-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with mischief in connection with the damage.
