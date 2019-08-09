Sports
August 9, 2019 7:55 am

Hamilton’s Forge FC makes history by advancing to CONCACAF League Round of 16

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton Forge FC's David Choiniere (7) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Anthony Novak (23) during second-half Scotiabank CONCACAF League soccer action against Antigua Guatemala FC, in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Hamilton-based soccer club Forge FC advanced to the CONCACAF League Round of 16 after posting a 0-0 draw with Antigua GFC on Thursday in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

It was the first time a club from the newly formed Canadian Premier League (CPL) played in Central America as part of the annual continental club football competition organized by the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

Forge FC advanced 2-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the preliminary-round matchup by the same score last week in Hamilton.

The CPL team’s cause was helped when Antigua midfielder Pablo Mingorance was issued a red card in the 86th minute.

Forge will next face Honduran club Olimpio.

Hamilton’s Forge FC currently leads the CPL fall standings with a 3-1-1 record.

— With files from the Canadian Press 

